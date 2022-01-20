Malaika Arora never fails to impress with her style and looks. Although she has been away from the silver screen the actress has been mesmerizing her fans with her social posts. Recently, the diva was spotted by the paparazzi walking her dog, the actress chose to ditch the bra while she wore grey track pants along with a matching colour sweatshirt.

Her not choosing to wear a bra caught netizens’ attention as they brutally trolled her for the same. In the past, the actress has been bashed by the netizens on many occasions, from her choice of clothes to her walking style, people have criticised her for everything.

Paparazzi recently caught Malaika Arora taking her dog, Casper for the regular morning walk. Along with the sweatshirt and track pants, she completed her looks by wearing a double face mask and a comfy slipper. The actress looked stunning in a casual avatar but netizens weren’t happy as she chose to go braless.

Reacting to Malaika Arora’s casual look, a user wrote, “Double Mask, Without A Single Bra” while another wrote, “Isne andr kuch pahna nahi hai kya,” a third user commented, “Could have worn a bra at least,” a fourth user wrote, “Arey ye bra kyu nhi pahnati..paise nhi hai kya..”

However, there were appreciative netizens who defended her, saying, “She is soo fit at this age is truly inspiring.. we can criticize her but we can’t deny her,” another wrote, “The people who hate her tell the reason as she is kind to her fans the trollers r jealous that’s why they troll her and Arjun. Lots of love to my all time fav malaika arora,” a third user commented, “bra bohot uncomfortable hota hai, kuch logo ke liye. Especially jogging ya koyi exercise karte wakt.”

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was on the news recently after there were reports that claimed the actress has broken up with Arjun Kapoor. Dismissing the news, the actor shared a picture with his lady love and wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

