We have often seen Bollywood and TV actors opening up about their low days. Right from getting into the depression to having suicidal thoughts, they bared it all. To do the same once again is Television-turned-Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur. After becoming a household name with her portrayal of Bulbul in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya stepped into Bollywood. The actress made her debut with Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur in her latest conversation confessed to having suicidal tendencies in her teen. The actress revealed that there was a time when she wanted to jump off the train. The actress wanted to do something in her life and didn’t want to get married and have kids at 23.

Advertisement

Speaking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal Thakur said, “There were a lot of responsibilities as well. At that time, I used to think that if I didn’t do this well, I would be nowhere. I thought I would be married off at 23 and have kids, and that is exactly what I did not want. I wanted to do something different and I would give auditions back then. There were many points where I felt like I was good for nothing.” This is when the Super 30 actress had suicidal thoughts and felt like jumping off the train.

Mrunal Thakur then added, “I used to travel by local trains. I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off. When you choose a course, it looks very fun on the outside but until you do it, you don’t realise that you didn’t sign up for this, this is something else. That is what was happening with me.”

Divulging further, Mrunal said she’s quite a creative person as she’s more of a listener and doesn’t like reading. She said, “I can’t write scripts. There was a subject called literature… I don’t like reading, I am more of a listener, I like watching things. I used to feel, ‘What did I sign up for?’ There was that self-doubt. I was staying away from my family. At the age of 17-18, living alone in a city like Mumbai is not easy. You have to take care of your rent and food. You have to account for every rupee. And because my father is a banker, if I withdrew even Rs 500 from my account, he would get to know.”

On the work front, Mrunal will next be seen Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film was slated to release on December 31, last year, but owing to COVID-19 film’s release date was pushed to 2020. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.

Must Read: Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover’s 30 Crore Mansion Spread Across 18000 Sqft Has Cars Like Maybach, Porche – Virtual Tour Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube