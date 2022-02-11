Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are the newest couple in town, grabbing eyeballs for their chemistry and love story which is growing even stronger post the show.

On the personal front, Karan and Tejasswi have been painting the town red with their romantic gestures for each other. On the professional front, Tejasswi is moving onto her next big show with television’s biggest supernatural drama Naagin 6.

Contradictory to recent reports stating that Karan Kundrra is not allowing Tejasswi Prakash to indulge in any kissing scenes on screen, the young actress states differently. “Over the years I have never really had to do such scenes on screen for any of my shows, and even if I have to do something of that sort it will only be when the script requires me to go in that direction. Coming to Karan, he has been in this industry long enough to know that when work calls for a requirement it is important. Karan is very professional and supportive and would never interfere in work decisions related to me,” she said.

Tejasswi Prakash added, “Infact he was just teasing me by saying no kissing scenes because I was the one who was teasing him in the past for doing such scenes on screen. So honestly both our statements were just lighthearted. Neither of us would come in between our work requirements because we both Karan and I are thorough professionals at the end of the day”

Well we hope now, it’s all clear and Karan Kundrra does not receive unnecessary backlash!

