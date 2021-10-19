It was back in May when Yuvika Chaudhary grabbed eyeballs over a viral video. The actress could be seen using a casteist slur and grabbed a lot of backlash over the same. It was just around the time when Munmun Dutta made the same mistake and was there were several FIRs filed against both the actresses. Prince Narula’s wife was arrested by the police yesterday. Read on for details!

Yuvika was booked by the Haryana Police after a Dalit rights activist filed a complaint against her over using a casteist slur. The authorities registered an FIR against the actress under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

As a repercussion of it all, Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested by the Haryana Police on 18th October. She was booked for using offensive remarks against the Scheduled Castes on social media. Prince Narula’s wife was reportedly later released on interim bail.

Ashok Bishnoi, lawyer of Yuvika Chaudhary, told ANI, “My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform).”

Hansi, Haryana | My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform): Ashok Bishnoi, lawyer of actress Yuvika Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/l459AsCmsN — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

In the viral video, Yuvika can be seen filming Prince as he gets a haircut. She referred to a certain community and said he looked like them. This led to the hashtag ‘Arrest Yuvika Choudhary’ trending on Twitter and the actress received massive backlash.

Yuvika Chaudhary even issued an apology for her mistake. She wrote on her Instagram post, “Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my las’ vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all.”

But clearly, her apology was not accepted!

