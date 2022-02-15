Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have become the talk of the town- courtesy of their love affair. Ever since the couple made their relationship official, they have become one of the most-talked about celebs of all time. Recently, Bapat joined Shetty’s for the birthday celebrations of Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha. The couple was snapped leaving for Alibaug along with actress mother Sunanda Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra.

The couple recently sat for a chit-chat with a leading entertainment portal where they spoke at length about each other. Right from revealing what they like about each other, they even spilled the beans on what annoys them.

During their latest interview with ETimes, when Shamita Shetty was asked if she expected to find love inside the house she said, “To be honest, when we entered the house, we didn’t expect to find someone. We were not even looking to get into any relationship. But as we got to know each other, we kind of understood that we wanted to explore something solid outside the house too. Once we came out, we realised that we really wanted to take this forward, and got to know each other better.”

Adding to the same, Raqesh Bapat said, “For me, her soul shined as bright as a star. That is when I knew that this was something I would really like to explore. Probably she is someone I wanted to be with as a partner and as a friend.”

Furthermore when the duo was asked about what quality do they share in common, Shamita said, “Apart from being grounded, Raqesh is someone with who I can talk to about anything. He is a very good listener and we don’t find that quality in a lot of men. I feel comfortable enough to share anything with him.” While Raqesh said, “She said it correctly that we can talk to each other about anything. We are not a mushy couple but we communicate to make our foundation strong. I can talk to her without any filter.”

When asked about what annoys them about each other, the Bigg Boss 15 finalist said that at times she reacts faster than Raqesh which bothers her. “I think that is where we have a little bit of conflict, but I feel with time it will be all okay. We are two different people and only on a few basic points do we clash,” she added. Raqesh on the other hand said that Shamita likes to keep things in order. “By mistake, if I put my wet feet on the bathroom mat, even if I cannot see a mark, she can see it. “I have to really be on guard. I have been living alone for quite some time and I am messy. But yes, with time, it will be fine.”

Earlier in an interview with the same portal, Raqesh Bapat was asked about taking their relationship to the next level. The actor had then stated, “Whatever decision is taken, it will be taken by both of us and with a clear mind. It is important that we spend time together because I agree with her that we haven’t got much time to spend together to gauge things.”

Well, we already can’t wait to hear the wedding bells soon and see Shamita turn into a beautiful bride. What are your thoughts on that? Do let us know by dropping comments below.

