Taylor Swift is the buzz of the town this week as the singer released her latest album Red (Taylor’s Version). It has broken several records and has made the fans go haywire. A lot is happening around the album as Swift has been going on promotional sprees.

Recently, the singer appeared on Saturday Night Live and sang the ten-minute version of ‘All Too Well,’ a song rumoured to be about her brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. After her gig, Taylor partied with her friends, including one of her exes.

After performing the song from Red (Taylor’s Version) at SNL, Taylor Swift headed to an after-party at New York City hotspot L’Avenue Saturday night. She was joined at the party by one of her most famous ex-boyfriends, Joe Jonas, and his wife, Sophie Turner. Reportedly, Jonas and Swift dated in 2008, when they were both still teenagers, attending the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards as a couple.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas recently became friends after, according to the reports, Swift apologised for blasting him for breaking up with her over the phone. Other than Taylor, Joe, Sophie Turner, Swift’s BFF Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, along with actress Sadie Sink. For those who don’t know, Lively will be directing the video of ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ from Red (Taylor’s Version).

Though the singer was joined by her ex and many more of her friends, someone important who was missing was her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The absence is due to his work, as the ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ actor is currently shooting ‘The Stars at Noon’ in Panama, which began production in October.

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal is trending all over social media after fans speculate that Taylor Swift’s song ‘All Too Well’ from her latest album Red (Taylor’s Version). Many fans started to share memes on Twitter regarding the same.

