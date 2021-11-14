Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner has a huge fan-following across the globe not just for hit movies but also for his dashing looks. The actor is now engaged to his long-term girlfriend Tay Dome, who has often made an appearance on his social media feed. The proposal pictures have gained a lot of attention on the internet, making the fans go ‘aww’ over their adorable moment.

For the unversed, the American actor is famous for his work in the Twilight Saga, where he portrayed the role of Jacob Black. The actor has been in a relationship with Tay since 2018 and has also been quite vocal about their affection for each other. The couple made it Instagram official when they put up pictures dressed in matching outfits, on the occasion of Halloween 2018.

On November 13, 2021, Taylor Lautner posted a pair of pictures on his Instagram, showcasing the very moment he proposed to Tay. He went down on one knee amid a very romantic setup, studded with red roses and white candles. Rose petals could also be seen scattered around the floor while the place was dimly lit to set the ambience right. In the first click, Taylor was seen holding out the ring while his fiancé covered her mouth in delight. The second picture had a more romantic effect as Tay was seen holding his face while they looked into each other’s eyes.

Taylor Lautner was spotted dressed in a classic black suit, which stood in contrast with the light background. Tay Dome, on the other hand, opted for a simple summer dress while her hair had been left loose with curled ends. Have a look at the pictures going viral here.

The comments section of Taylor’s post was studded with congratulatory messages from fans and friends. Some of the fans could be seen wishing them luck while a few others were in awe of the set up and the pictures. Have a look.

