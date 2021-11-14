The biggest mystery after the Bermuda triangle on Earth as we speak is what is about to happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, at least for the fans. With the movie that is third in Tom Holland’s Spidey trilogy, Marvel has successfully managed to keep the secret intact and not let anything more than they want to spill. What is revealed is that Peter Parker has got a new mentor figure in Doctor Strange and that he is about to open the gates to the multiverse and the drama that awaits further.

Remember Doctor Strange’s smirk from the trailer? Well, the first trailer of No Way Home that was released a couple of weeks ago gave us the very first glimpse of the multiverse and how things are about to unfold. Coming back to the smirk, and Doctor Strange’s attitude in the trailer. Many fans over the weeks have now been claiming that he isn’t Doctor Strange, but Mephisto has taken over him.

Now, the loyal comic fans know Mephisto is and what he is capable of. But the ones keeping a track of the Cinematic Universe know that the name has popped up many times in the past including during WandaVision and Loki, but never turned out to be true. It is again during Spider-Man: No Way Home that fans are claiming that Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange is under Mephisto’s control who has evil plans for the multiverse.

Now, Benedict Cumberbatch, has himself decided to kill this rumour on Jimmy Kimmel Live. When the talk show asked the Spider-Man: No Way Home if he is taken over by Mephisto, he was quick to say a big “NO”. Well, we aren’t really believing things the cast members are claiming about the movie because of their sacred secrecy policy.

However, it was recently when Benedict Cumberbatch praised Peter Parker fame Tom Holland and spoke about working with him on Spider-Man: No Way Home. As per Screenrant, he said, “All the time when you’re making those movies are pinch-yourself moments. I’m never over the giddy nature of working opposite Spider-Man. It’s pretty cool. [I] had a lot of time with Tom Holland being utterly, utterly gobsmackingly brilliant. He’s just the real deal.”

