Tom Holland’s new film, Uncharted, is about to hit the theatres on 18th February, and the early reviews from the critics are in, but not in favour of the movie. The video game adaptation sees Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan, Drake’s mentor.

After a spectacular performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which went on to become the biggest film of 2021, Tom’s next outing has the actor put on his adventure shoes while going on a journey to find his long-lost brother Sam Drake.

While Uncharted was in writing, the film had a 54% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, now that it has been watched by critics, the ratings have dropped to 44%, with 64 reviews. Though the Tom Holland film is yet to receive an audience rating, its poor critical reception has given it the label of ‘Rotten.’

However, despite the poor reviews, Tom Holland’s Uncharted has performed well at the box office before its release. It has already raked $21.5 million in the United States while making $6.4 million from ticket sales in the United Kingdom, $3.5 million in Spain, $4.5 million in Russia, $1.3 million in Ukraine, and $4 million in the Middle East.

If the film has to be compared to the Marvel films which have dominated last year’s box office, the video game adaptation is doing much better than Eternals, Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as of now.

Even though Uncharted has received poor ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics have appreciated the cast, which includes Sophia Taylor Ali, Antonio Banderas, and Tati Gabrielle, other than Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

