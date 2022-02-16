Kanye West’s Instagram posts wreaked havoc on the internet a few days back, leaving the netizens divided over who was right or wrong. Most of his messages were directed towards comedian Pete Davidson as he dug out dirt from his past and publicly accused him of being a home breaker. According to the most recent report, Pete has been dealing with the whole drama very maturely, simultaneously supporting girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

For the unversed, Kanye called out Pete through a series of Insta posts, some of which even had his pictures in Calvin Klein undergarments. He even asked his followers to root for him and Kim, asking them to scream their ship name ‘Kimye’, making it clear that he is trying to get his family back together. He even brought Pete’s ex Ariana Grande and late rapper Mac Miller, which did not go down well with most fans.

A source close to Hollywood Life recently mentioned how Pete Davidson is dealing with the public accusations and drama. “Pete has obviously never been in a situation like this before so understandably, he’s still trying to figure out how to navigate this whole thing”, they said.

The source further told the publication, “Pete isn’t afraid of Kanye, but he does wish that all of this drama was behind Kim. The best thing Pete knows how to do is just be there for Kim and try to be as supportive a boyfriend as possible.”

Shedding light on how Pete Davidson has decided to stay away from Kanye, the source said, “When he initially started dating Kim, he knew there was some drama surrounding her divorce, but it didn’t bother him because he felt that Kim was handling her own business. But now that Kanye has dragged Pete into this, of course he has some type of feelings. But he feels like the best thing to do is stay away from Kanye and not poke the bear, so to speak. He is focused on doing his own thing, and he won’t let Kanye get in the way of their relationship.”

