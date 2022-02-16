They are friendships in Hollywood and then there is the strong bond shared by Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. These besties, who have been ruling the hearts of millions with their songs and acting chops, have been by each other’s side for over a decade now, but do you know how they met?

Advertisement

Well, as per Selena’s confession in a 2017 interview they met because of their boyfriends in 2008 – musician brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. Want to know all about it? Well, scroll down and you will see how these two put the saying ‘sisters before misters’ to practice.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, on August 28, 2008, Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez went on a double date with Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift. The now-besties met and felt an instant connection to one another. In fact, as per pictures captured of their date back then, the ladies left the restaurant holding each other’s hands instead of their then-boyfriends.

During a 2017 interview with KIIS FM UK, Selena Gomez opened up about how she and bestie Taylor Swift met for the first time. Revealing that it happened toward the early part of their careers, the Lose You To Love Me singer said, “We used dated the Jonas Brothers! It was hysterical.”

While Selena Gomez was in a relationship with Nick Jonas, Taylor Swift dated his elder brother Joe Jonas and that’s how they met. Continuing talking about their first meeting, the Wizards of Waverly Place fame added, “But it was amazing because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.” She also added, “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

While Selena got candid about their meeting in this interview, Taylor has also in past interviews revealed that she felt an instant connection to Gomez when they met. While saying she views Gomez as a little sister and would never forgive a person if they hurt Selena.

From 1-10, how much do you rate Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship. In my opinion, it’s over 15!

Must Read: Zoe Kravitz Opens Up On Being Called Out For Wearing ‘Practically Naked’ Dress At Met Gala 2021: “I Want To F**king Defend Myself”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube