Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has managed to capture millions of hearts of his fans across the world through his role of Edward Cullen in Twilight. Well, we all know that when it comes to drool-worthy actors like Robert, fangirls can at times cross their boundaries in the name of love for the actors.

Advertisement

One such incident happened with the Twilight actor too, as he was once stalked by one of his crazy fans in Spain. Read on to know how the actor smartly tackled the tricky situation without breaking anyone’s heart!

Advertisement

In the past, the media outlet Metro had once revealed that actor Robert Pattinson had claimed to have been followed by a stalker while he was at work in Spain in 2008. At the time the Twilight actor was working for the movie, titled Little Ashes, where he was playing Salvador Dalí. As per Metro, the actor said, “[The stalker] stood outside of my apartment every day for weeks – all day every day. I was so bored and lonely that I went out and had dinner with her.”

This creepy incident was something quite new for Robert Pattinson. Well, he never mentioned if the crazy fan was Spanish or not but he revealed to Metro that he had a special trick up his sleeves to get rid of the fan. As per the media outlet, Robert said that the date was a complete disaster saying, “I just complained about everything in my life and she never came back… People get bored of me in, like, two minutes.”

Well, that’s smart af! isn’t it?

Meanwhile, after playing a sweet vampire, Robert Pattinson is now all set to suit up as DC’s orphaned superhero, Batman in his upcoming film The Batman. The film is set to release on 4th of March 2022.

For more such amazing throwback stories, make sure to follow Koimoi

Must Read: Keanu Reeves Being Immortal To Taylor Swift Is A Clone Of Satanic Leader – Have A Look At Crazy Celebrity Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube