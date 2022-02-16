It looks like Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to drop another blockbuster with its upcoming film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The recently released trailer of the upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has sparked speculations of Tom Cruise making his entry in MCU through the superhero film.

Marvel buffs worldwide have now claimed that they have spotted Tom’s variant of Iron Man in the teaser of the upcoming film. Well, read on to know what the makers of the new variant of Tony have to say about these speculations.

So, recently Tom Taylor, who is the co-creator for the Superior Iron Man, took it to his social media to give his views on the rumoured Tom Cruise’s Iron Man spotted in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. In Taylor’s tweet, we saw a few posts of the Superior Iron Man along with stills from the comic where Tony cured Matt Murdock’s blindness. While Taylor stated that he had no idea what the movie has in store for the character, he claimed that the design of the suit was Tony Stark’s Endo-Sym armour which, when angry, would glow in the shade of red and orange.

Posting his tweet, Tom Taylor wrote, “Hey, Superior Iron Man is trending. I have no inside information but when Yildiray Cinar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when he was angry.” While the description for the angry Tony Stark fits perfectly with the hero (or possible villain) we saw in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer, no official news has come out to confirm that it is actually Superior Iron Man and that it’s played by Tom Cruise.

Hey, Superior Iron Man is trending.

I have no inside information but when @ycinar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when he was angry. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/mZe7vk2tNG — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) February 14, 2022

Apart from Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, fans are also convinced that they have glimpsed Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool in the poster of Doctor Strange 2. Looks, like we all have to wait to get our answers!

Are you excited for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

