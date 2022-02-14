Multiverse is a concept we know nothing about, and this is the reason why Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies currently. Well, the sequel for the movie titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recently revealed its trailer and has brought all the fans on the edge of their seats. However, the fans now believe that there is a higher chance that Tom Cruise will enter Marvel as an Iron Man variant.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie picks up from the aftermath of Spiderman: No Way Home where Doctor Strange deals with the consequences of that fateful spell. Read on to know the whole scoop on the upcoming film below!

Advertisement

Talking about the trailer of, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one thing that had caught the Doctor Strange fans’ eyes was a hero flying through debris as he or she was covered in light. Fans believe that this is Iron Man, but not Robert Downey Jr. Earlier it was speculated that Tom Cruise will be entering Marvel as a variant of Tony Stark aka Iron Man. There were many viral images of Tom on Dr Strange 2’s that had done rounds on the internet. However, it’s not confirmed whether the flying superhero or villain is in fact, Tom. But one thing is for sure that a lot of new faces are going to make an appearance in the film.

Apart from this, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer also displays the existence of the Illuminati team which was inspired by Marvel Comics. The reason why this is proved is that the voice of Charles Xavier or Professor X played by Sir Patrick Stewart was shown in the trailer. If we were to believe that the Illuminati in marvel exist then, the chances of Tony Stark being in the movie are high as he was a part of the group as per comics.

Well, this has gotten quite exciting now! Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is all set to release on the 6th of May 2022!

Are you excited to see Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Adam Driver To Jump Ship From Star Wars To Marvel Films, Follows Dakota Johnson To Join The Cinematic Universe?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube