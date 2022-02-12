Adam Driver has been the talk of the town for quite a while. The actor who has won hearts with his stunning performance in the Star War reportedly going to enter another big franchise. Let’s check out the details below.

Adam has earned many claims to his name over the years for his stunning performance and acting skills in the Hollywood industry. He was also nominated as the Best Actor for his role in Marriage Story.

Coming back to our topic, as per Giant Freakin Robot, a trusted source has stated that Adam Driver is in talks with Marvel. As of now, it has not been confirmed that Adam will be a part of the humongous franchise, but his huge fan base has started speculating what character he might make an appearance in. The most prominent choice for the actor’s role by fans was Doctor Doom. Considering Adam played a villain-ish character in Star Wars, his fans believe that he could fulfil this role without breaking a sweat.

Other interesting roles shown for Adam Driver were the Silver Surfer and The Thing from Fantastic 4 (as per FandomWire). As Adam is an actor who enjoys unique roles with its challenges, having him seen as a person with a hard armoured skin would be an interesting concept. It is to be noted that we will be getting a Fantastic 4 movie so this scenario might be possible.

On the work front, Adam Driver competed in 2021 giving us three movies to remember. He starred alongside Marion Cotillard in Annette, which came out on 7th July 2021. Apart from this, he was seen in The Last Duel which was directed by Ridley Scott and starred Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck along the actor. The movie was released on the 15th of October. To round it up, the actor also starred in House of Gucci along with Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

