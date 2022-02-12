Brad Pitt makes headlines for his films, relationships and majorly due to his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Back in 2006, the Fight Club star along with his Make It Right Foundation built environmentally friendly and affordable homes in New Orleans for those who lost their houses due to Hurricane Katrina. However, the residents had claimed that the houses built by Pitt were defective and in 2018 Attorney Ron Austin had filed a lawsuit but they’re still seeking answers.

Among all the houses sold through Brad and his organisation, only six out of the 109 homes are in good shape while others are mould-infested. Due to this, the residents say they have become sick while one of the women even died. Reportedly, the actor had raised millions of dollars to construct the house which they later sold for around $150,000 each.

In an interview with Ashleigh Banfield from Newsnation, Attorney Ron Austin told, “They believed in Brad Pitt. They believed in the dream he sold them. Unfortunately, what they got is a bunch of broken promises, living in rotten houses that should be torn down to the ground and started over.”

Ashleigh Banfield said, “Some houses didn’t have things like waterproof paint or rain gutters. Some had flat roofs or were so tightly insulated that once moisture got in, it wasn’t getting out,” while Ron Austin added, “Unfortunately, there’s nowhere to turn. Brad Pitt and the foundation have closed their offices.”

Even though the actor or his organisation is not looking at the matter but the residents won’t back up and they will be “fighting every day in court attempting to get them to come into court and answer some questions about what went wrong and how they are planning to make it right.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Brad Pitt told Ashleigh Banfield, “His attorneys have made it clear that he has no legal liability for the decisions made by others, but Brad remains personally committed to doing whatever he can to help resolve the ongoing litigation. It was always something that was important to him from the beginning and he very much wants to help facilitate this getting to a much more positive end.”

