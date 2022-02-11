Lately, rumours of Tom Cruise being a part of Marvel is doing the rounds on social media. And what if we told you that this is actually happening and aren’t just rumours. In a recent interview, Deadpool creator has confirmed Tom and John Krasinski’s MCU debut with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The rumours have finally come to an end and fans can rejoice with this extraordinary news. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the leaks, Tom is dressed as Robert Downey Jr.’s character of Tony Stark from MCU who played an important role of Iron Man all these years. His character died with Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and fans were really upset about the same. There have also been rumours of The Office actor John making his Marvel debut with Mr Fantastic.

In one of the episodes of The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff on YouTube, the creator of Deadpool Rob Liefeld spoke about the leaks of Tom Cruise as Iron Man and John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rob Liefeld said, “Here’s the deal you all know, I want to know — have either of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of Doctor Strange 2? …They are testing the s**t out of this movie. The thing is, uh, they’re testing, it’s all getting out.”

Rob Liefeld then made the biggest confession and revealed that all the leaks are true but didn’t mention the names. “We’re all hitting those hashtags and we’re like, ‘Oh c**p! They’re showing this. People are seeing this.’ I think it’s safe to say some of the stuff, you just said that’s out there, it’s happening. It’s in, it’s been seen,” he said.

Watch the full conversation here:

What are your thoughts on Tom Cruise and John Krasinski making their Marvel debut with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Tell us in the comments below.

