After Billie Eilish stopped her concert to help someone from the audience who couldn’t breathe and allegedly ‘dissed’ the rapper Travis Scott, many people praised her, but Kanye West didn’t find this pleasing and has now called out the singer for the same while demanding an apology.

For the unversed, last year, Scott organized his Astroworld concert where unfortunately ten people died while many others were injured and rushed to a hospital. The incident occurred due to several reasons including, crowd rush, involvement of alcohol and drugs. Since then, Kylie Jenner’s beau has been sued for millions and millions and has issued an apology.

Although Billie Eilish didn’t mention Travis Scott in her alleged ‘diss’, Kanye West rushed to social media and has asked the singer to apologize for the comments. He shared a screenshot of a story on what Eilish said during the concert, and in the caption, he wrote, “Come on Billie, we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives.”

“No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened,” Kanye West’s caption continued. He then mentioned that Travis Scott will be at Coachella with him before asking Billie Eilish to apologize before he performs.

However, Billie didn’t stay quiet, and she replied to the post in the comments sections. “Literally never said a thing about Travis. was just helping a fan,” she wrote. The singer has also replaced Scott from Coachella after the tragic events of Astroworld.

Amongst the Billie Eilish and Travis Scott mess, Kanye West is also making news due to his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, Scott just welcomed his second baby with Kylie Jenner, who took to her Instagram to share the good news.

