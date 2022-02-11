Taika Waititi is a man who has managed to keep the buzz around Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder going. Be it his exciting comments about the film, or time and again dropping some hint about some big event in the movie. Most recently even Tessa Thompson – who plays Valkyrie, took the responsibility of maintaining the buzz and revealed a few things about the movie that have upped the hype. Now, what if we tell you there is a Black Panther connect too?

Advertisement

Well, for the unversed, Thor: Love And Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, is the fourth film in the saga of the God Of Thunder. Taking ahead from where Ragnarok ended, the movie will trace the Asgardians and where they are under Valkyrie and Thor’s leadership. Until now there have been several names that have possibly joined the team, one of which is Christian Bale, who turns the villain.

Advertisement

Now if the latest reports are anything to go by Thor: Love And Thunder is all set to have a crossover with the Wakandian Empire aka Black Panther in the movie. There is a special cameo. And below is all you need to know about it.

As per a report in Screenrant, Akosia Sabet, known for playing Bastet, the Egyptian cat god has updated her IMDb and Showcast profile. She lists Thor: Love And Thunder and one of her films in her filmography and this has in a way confirmed that the actor has a special appearance in the movie. There are no details on how long her role is. While there is no confirmation to this, we cannot deny the possibility.

However, Thor: Love And Thunder will see Chris Hemsworth’s God Of Thunder go on war against Gorr The God Butcher. Tell us how excited are you for the film? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Gal Gadot’s Death On The Nile Now Faces A Ban In Lebanon After Kuwait Due To This Same Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube