Gal Gadot’s Death on the Nile gets banned in another country after Kuwait. The upcoming film is one of the most anticipated movies of this year, but its road to the big screens is quite rough. From delays due to Covid-19 to controversies around the cast including Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright, everything is playing a hurdle for the film.

The movie, which is based on a novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will also take up the role of one of the greatest detectives, Hercule Poirot. It will also star Ali Fazal, Emma Mackey, Russell Brand, Tom Bateman, and more.

Death on the Nile will make it to all the screens in the world except for two countries, Kuwait and now Lebanon is on the list as well, as per Deadline. This decision comes after the roots of Gal Gadot. The Justice League actress comes from Israel and, at one point, was a part of the Israeli military for two years before becoming a model and an actress.

Lebanon had also previously banned Gal Gadot‘s DC flick Wonder Woman due to her connection to the IDF. Previously it was also reported that people in Kuwait protested on social media for the ban of Death on the Nile. Gadot has been under the spotlight for her comments on Israeli-Hamas rocket attacks on Twitter. Even though it was spoken as a way to spread unity, Gal’s words were perceived as propaganda.

While talking about the movie, it is also being said that it will take the top position at the weekend box office in the US due to its allure to a mass of people. It will also be the second movie based on a book by Agatha Christie, the first one was the 2017’s hit mystery Murder on the Orient Express.

Fans now wonder if there are going to be a series of such films and what the next one after Death on the Nile will be. Meanwhile, the Gal Gadot starrer is set to release on 11th February in India.

