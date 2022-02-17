Ryan Reynolds has promised that his Deadpool will not be seen in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The upcoming film is making a lot of buzz, especially after the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be hitting the theatres on 4th March.

Just like there were rumours of the involvement of the former Spideys in the Tom Holland starrer, there are speculations of other Marvel superheroes joining the sequel to Benedict’s film. It is also being said that Tom Cruise will be appearing in the movie as Iron Man.

While talking about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans started to speculate that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will make his MCU debut in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer. However, now the actor has shut down all the rumours. While speaking to Variety during the special screening of his new film, The Adam Project, Ryan stated that he is not in the Marvel flick.

“I’m really not in the movie,” Ryan Reynolds said. “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie,” he insisted while squashing down rumours of Deadpool’s appearance in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even though Reynolds denies him being in the film, his fans can watch his superhero in action in the third instalment of the series.

Meanwhile, fans also speculate that Tom Cruise will be making his Marvel debut as Iron Man in the movie. A new trailer of the film also showed an armoured hero, which many assume is Cruise. For the unversed, the Mission Impossible actor was the first choice of playing Tony Stark before it went to Robert Downey Jr.

Is Ryan Reynolds denying Deadpool being in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness only a way to keep away the spoilers or he’s really not in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer? This is something fans would have to wait to know.

