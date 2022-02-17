Johnny Depp has a new attorney Kathleen Zellner, who is famous for working for wrongfully convicted. Her most famous case was that of Steven Avery, which became a documentary, Making a Murderer, which is available on Netflix. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has done this because of his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

For the unversed, Depp and Heard, who were married for two years, landed in a nasty divorce after the Aquaman actress accused the actor of abusing her. This piece of news caused an uproar everywhere and in turn, affected Depp‘s career, making him lose contracts to several big franchises.

However, Johnny Depp denied all the claims and instead, accused Amber Heard of abusing him. It has been years since the two split, and the legal drama started. Now, according to Page Six, Depp has hired a new lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, to help his wrongfully convicted case. Kathleen has represented many clients whose case has become huge. She will be now working with Depp to prove his innocence.

While talking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the actor was previously allowed to access the actress’ phone to prove that Heard’s photo with a bruise that she alleged was given by Depp was fabricated. Meanwhile, Amber’s team was determined to prove the authenticity of the evidence.

Ever since the actor was accused, he has claimed that Hollywood has boycotted him. Depp was removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, in which he played the role of Gellert Grindelwald, as well as from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Hopefully, with the help of a new lawyer, the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settles. Recently, the actor has also received a medal of honour from the president of Serbia for his merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of film art.

