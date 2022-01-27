Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has been facing a difficult time ever since was accused of domestic violence by Amber Heard. The actor was fired from the latest Fantastic Beasts film after he lost the defamation suit filed against a leading UK publication.

As he has been embroiled in the controversy, he has been largely away from social media. After nearly 11 months, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star shared a picture on Instagram and more than one million people including Salma Hayek liked his post.

Johnny Depp shared a picture of himself writing ‘Never Fear Truth’. In the picture, he is seen busy painting with a marker and flaunting his tattoo on his arms. Take a look at the picture below:

Recently, Johnny Depp has been cast as the controversial French King Louis XV. While not many details have been revealed yet, the film will be helmed by French filmmaker Maiwenn and is set to begin filming this summer. The filmmaker will also be playing the monarch’s last mistress, Jeanne du Barry, reports Variety.

The movie will be filmed over the course of three months at various landmarks in Paris including, Versailles Palace. King Louis XV is the second longest-reigning French monarch in history. He gained popularity among his constituents during the War Of Austrian Succession.

Johnny Depp was last seen in the 2020 film Minamata, wherein he played the role of photojournalist W. Eugene Smith. He is currently filming the animated mini-series Puffins.

