If there’s one show that’s making headlines ever since it was premiered is – Euphoria. From the storyline to dialogues to cinematography, everything about this show is just mind-blowing. The cast includes some of the finest Gen Z actors including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi to name a few. In a recent interview, Sydney opened up on doing n*de scenes in the show and how she is proud of herself for pulling off the character of Cassie in the HBO show.

Euphoria is a story of a drug teen addict named Rue played by Zendaya and how she deals with her mental struggles and relationships and friendships with her peers in life. Sydney happens to be an integral part of the show and the transition of her character of ‘Cassie’ from Season 1 to Season 2 is commendable.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Sydney Sweeney opened up on doing n*de scenes in Euphoria and how creator Sam Levinson cut out a few topless scenes of ‘Cassie’ when she asked him to.

Sydney Sweeney said, “There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’” Also revealing Sam’s reaction, “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’”

The 24-year-old revealed whether the creator made her comfortable on the sets and said, “I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a n*de scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

Not just that, there was also an intimacy coordinator on the sets of Euphoria who advocated her during the delicate scenes.

Sydney Sweeney further added, “I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting. I didn’t feel comfortable with my castmate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it.”

However, the Euphoria actress hopes that n*de scenes don’t overshadow her acting skills because if you would ask us, she’s brilliant at her job.

Concluding the conversation, Syndey said, “I’m very proud of my work in ‘Euphoria.’ I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got n*ked. I do ‘The White Lotus’ and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in “Euphoria”? Did you not see that in “The Handmaid’s Tale”?’”

We are in awe of your incredible work in Euphoria, Sydney. Way to go!

