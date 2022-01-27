The buzz around Spider-Man: No Way Home is far from fading and we don’t see that anytime soon. Starring Tom Holland, the movie has become a monstrous success at the Box Office. It was exciting for so many reasons including the opening of the multiverse and that making way for the old Peter Parkers to come in the current timeline. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield entered the movie and fought alongside Tom to make the movie a lifetime experience.

But while the movie gave us many memories to cherish, there was one moment that broke us for a very long time. And it was without any doubt the death scene of Aunt May. The scene came in as a shocker and turned out to be Tom Holland’s motivation to sort out things and find his redemption.

Tom Holland has now opened up about the same and spoken about the emotional level of the scene. Talking about it as per Comicbook, Tom said, “Yeah, I mean it was emotional, there definitely was a sense for me as an actor that this was the last time that I could potentially don the suit so a lot of that emotion came from the act of saying goodbye, which is one of the biggest themes throughout this film,” Holland explained. “So you know, thankfully, I was really able to draw on my own experience and my own feelings in those moments, but this film also felt like a huge celebration…”

During the chat, Tom Holland also called shooting with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield daunting. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star said, “It was very daunting because we were a long way into shooting before you guys [Garfield and Maguire] showed up, you know we were maybe three months into principal photography, and the date of the other Spider-Mans are coming was etched on my calendar.”

“I realized I had nothing to be nervous about, but on our first at our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob [Batalon] and Zendaya to come with me to just be there as like my support system,” the actor recalled. “Like, I’m gonna go meet these guys I’m really nervous about it because we have to read the scene and I don’t know how this is gonna go because we’re all playing the same character and we all have to bring our own kind of heart and soul into this.”

“It was really strange and almost a little unfair how they had us put the suits on and then just jump around in front of a camera together like that was one of the most bizarre experiences of my life,” Tom Holland concluded. “Again, Jacob and Zendaya were there for that to support me, but it was an amazing experience and from day one it was a roller coaster that I didn’t want to get off of.”

