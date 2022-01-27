The Batman is one of the most anticipated movies in the world as we speak. The teasers, trailers, and the poster that hit shores last night have created a massive buzz and the wait for the Robert Pattinson starrer is getting unbearable. But the fact that Matt Reeves and Warner Bros are stern on their March 4 release date, even when Hollywood is shifting all the releases, is a ray of hope that we are just a few weeks away from the release.

Advertisement

Robert Pattinson makes his DCEU debut as Bruce Wayne with The Batman. The actor has been making news ever since the casting speculations hit the shores. Of course, his fans were excited to see him join the Warner Bros produced movie, there was major resistance from a section who weren’t happy with his casting.

Advertisement

Now turns out, Matt Reeves has decided to talk about the casting backlash and his choice to cast Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman. The filmmaker also spoke about Pattinson’s smudged eye-liner in the popular still. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, Matt Reeves said, “There has been no actor, when his announcement that he was going to be playing Batman in one of the feature films was announced, that has not received a backlash. The people who were excited, I knew it was because they knew Rob’s work post-Twilight. The people who weren’t excited, I knew it was because they didn’t know Rob’s work post-Twilight.”

Meanwhile, talking about the smudged eye-liner, he said, “You can’t wear a cowl and not wear that. All of the Batmen wear that. I just loved the idea of taking off [the mask] and under that there’s the sweating and the dripping and the whole theatricality of becoming this character.”

The Batman hits shores on March 4, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: The Batman Sequel & Spin-Offs Already In The Pipeline? Director Matt Reeves Shares Exciting Hints

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube