Did you know there is an asteroid named after Robert Pattinson? A lot of buzz has been going around the actor as he is set to make his DCEU debut in Matt Reeves’ directorial The Batman. From his acting debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to his big break as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, Rob has made a name for himself as one of the top actors in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Other than being a part of the two biggest film franchises, Pattinson has also worked in big films like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, The Lighthouse, The Devil All the Time, alongside Tom Holland, The King, opposite Timothée Chalamet, and many more.

Advertisement

Not just that, but Robert Pattinson has many big achievements under his name. He has been a recipient of several awards for his acting skills, but there is something else that makes the actor stand out from the other A-listers. Back in 2014, UPI reported that a 1.4-mile wide asteroid was officially named 246789 Pattinson. It turns out, an amateur astronomer in Russia, Timur Kryachk, gave the name to the rock moving across the solar system.

It was also reported that the astronomer got the idea of naming the asteroid after Robert Pattinson through his wife. Even though the rock was discovered back in 2009, Kryachk decided to give it the title after The Batman actor, who became famous for his role as the brooding Edward Cullen in the Twilight series back then. It is quite an achievement to have an asteroid floating around space to be named after you.

Pattinson, who will debut as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film, has been anticipated by DC fans for a long time. It was recently reported that the film’s runtime would be 2 hours 55 minutes.

Other than Robert Pattinson, The Batman will star Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and many more talented actors. The film will be released on 4th March.

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland & Zendaya’s Date Night Included Watching Harry Potter And The Cursed Child With His Family

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube