Taylor Swift is not one to take things quietly. The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer has time and again called out trolls and others for making false statements against her and she’s done so once more. The Grammy Awards winning artist has now slammed Damon Albarn, the co-founder of the virtual band Gorillaz.

Damon, in a recent interview, claimed that Taylor doesn’t write her own songs. The ‘’Bad Blood’ singer has now taken to social media and called out Albarn on his hot take as it’s false and damaging. The Blur frontman and primary lyricist also responded to her tweet. Read on to know all about their interaction.

Taking to social media, Taylor Swift slammed Damon Albarn for the statement he made during his interview with Los Angeles Times. The ‘Shake It Off’ singer tweeted, “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

In her subsequent tweet, Taylor Swift added, “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering (Expressionless face)”

Damon Albarn has now ‘unconditionally’ apologised to Taylor Swift over his comments on her songwriting skills. The Gorillaz singer tweeted, “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

Talking about Damon Albarn’s statement, the artist was recently interviewed by Los Angeles Times and in one of his answers – about quick takes on artists, he said, “She (Taylor) doesn’t write her own songs.”

