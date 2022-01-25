Tom Holland and Zendaya are two of the most sought after celebs in the west. They have also become it couple in Hollywood. Recently featured in the monstrously successful Spider-Man: No Way Home, they are dominating the mainstream headlines together and individually in the past couple of months. The buzz is of course Intensified as they have cryptically confirmed their relationship more than once throughout the happenings around the No Way Home release. Turns out they are going on some good dates with each other now.

It was last year when Tom Holland and Zendaya sealed their relationship in a papped kiss they shared on a driveway in LA. The two later went on record to heap praises on each other. If that wasn’t enough of the adorable content, they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple breaking the internet with the adorable pictures.

Now if the reports are to go by, the couple recently went on a very special date which involved Tom Holland bringing his lady love to his family’s home and later also watching a Broadway show of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child together. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Daily Mail has got its hands on some exclusive pictures of the couple. As per them, Tom Holland and Zendaya arrived at his family house with Jo Malone gift bags. The two reportedly spend some time there and later set out for the Palace Theatre to watch Harry Potter And The Cursed Child. The two were accompanied by his family including his mother Nikki and his brothers Harry, Paddy, and Sam.

Meanwhile, most recently while talking about his bond with Zendaya as per Comicbook, Tom Holland said, “The biggest way is just companionship. Two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us, and with Jacob [Batalon] as well. We really are a family.”

