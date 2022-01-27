Ryan Reynolds will soon have a street named after him in Canada’s capital Ottawa. The actor has earned a name for himself in Hollywood and has been in several big films like the Deadpool series, Free Guy, Red Notice, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and many more.

He started his career with the Nickelodeon series Fifteen. Even though Reynolds is known around the Tinsel-town for his acting, he has never stopped showing love and appreciation for his country. Ryan has become one of the most-renowned actors there. Now, he is being recognized for his contributions made to the country.

Mayor Jim Watson took to Twitter to share the news of the national recognition of Reynolds. He revealed that as an honour, a street is being named after the Green Lantern actor in Canada’s capital. It will be called “Ryan Reynolds Way.” “It’s clear that Ottawa has a special place in Ryan’s heart – and in his honour, I’ll be bringing forward a motion later today to have a street named after him,” the tweet read.

“Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision in the east end. Look forward to seeing it open soon!” the tweet by Mayor Jim Watson continued. As per some reports, Ryan has generously donated to the local charities in his hometown to fight hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s clear that Ottawa has a special place in Ryan's heart – and in his honour, I’ll be bringing forward a motion later today to have a street named after him. Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision in the east end. Look forward to seeing it open soon! pic.twitter.com/W1QNtoOgwK — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 26, 2022

Not only that, but Ryan and his wife and actress, Blake Lively, have reportedly also donated $500,000 to Covenant House in Vancouver and Toronto to assist homeless youth. They donated another $250,000 to a group that offers support for Indigenous students to help remove the gaps between their education and employment.

Clearly, Ryan Reynolds is a man with a big heart, who has helped his country not just by becoming a renowned actor but through his generous donations. What are your thoughts on the actor being honoured with a street named after him?

