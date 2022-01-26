Actress Sunayana Fozdar has proved her acting mettle in the past decade by starring in a string of remarkable shows on Indian television. Currently, seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Anjali, the actress wished her real-life hero Kunal Bhambwani in the sweetest way possible!

The actress who maintains a balance between her personal and professional life doesn’t post a lot of pictures with her husband and other family members. But one of the prominent reasons why Sunayana is doing so well on her professional front is her husband because he surely hasn’t suppressed her desires and aspirations under the heavyweight of patriarchy.

Sunayana Fozdar shared her pictures with Kunal and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday @kunalbhambwani Wishing you happiness and love every single day.. A heart like yours deserves the world.. Not great at being expressive..but photo ke expressions main saare emotions express kar diye. PS – you know this post will cost you a return gift hope you Readyyyyyy coz I am” she wrote with a smiley and a laughing emoji.

A lot of her friends from the fraternity commented on her picture, fans went gaga after Sunayana Fozdar posted the picture on the gram.

Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, “Happpy Birthday @kunalbhambwani”

“Happiest birthday jiju,” wrote Dalljiet Kaur.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Jennifer Mistry wrote, “Happy birthday .god bless”

Samay Shah also left heart emoticons.

Check out the picture shared by Sunayana Fozdar below:

