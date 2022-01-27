All the drama around Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has dominated the mainstream headlines. The couple, ever since they announced their separation have been making buzz for everything that is happening in their lives. Most recently, Ye, again went a step ahead and made some very shocking revelations about Kim and that did hurt the beauty mogul who clarified them. But turns out she is making sure that doesn’t affect her empire and while doing so she has made another controversial statement now.

Amid all the buzz around her separation and her budding romance with Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian is making sure she doesn’t leave a stone unturned to promote KKW. The beauty mogul was most recently promoting the latest collaboration between KKW fragrances and celebrity florist Jeff Leatham.

It is at this point Kim Kardashian chose to reveal what turns her on or in her words ‘literally makes me h*rny’. Read on to know everything you should about the same and what Kim exactly has to say.

In an Instagram post where she showcased the brand new fragrances, Kim Kardashian emphasised on the White Floral scent, which is already famous. Describing the fragrance and revealing that it has notes of gardenia, tuberose and jasmine, she went on to say that the combo turns her on. Kim said, “That combo, that threesome, literally makes me h*rny,” Kim said before cracking up.

Meanwhile, most recently Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of having another s*x tape with her ex Ray J. Kim soon gave out a statement regarding the same and denied the claims. She said, “After review, there was nothing s*xual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with a focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

