If there’s one controversy that’s making headlines every now and then is Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. Will in the heat of the moment slapped the comedian after he cracked a joke on the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, Chris is breaking his silence for the first time after the ‘slap controversy’ at his standup show in Boston and addressed the ‘elephant in the room’. Scroll below to read what the comedian said.

For the unversed, Chris made a joke about Jada’s hairstyle “Jada, I love ya. GI Jane 2 — can’t wait to see it,” while presenting an award at the Oscars 2022. Pinkett suffers from a hair condition called ‘alopecia’ and this joke didn’t go well with Will, who walked up to the comedian and slapped him.

Now, Chris Rock addressed the Will Smith ‘slap controversy’ while starting his standup show in Boston and said, “How was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of sh*t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I’ll talk about that sh*t. And it will be serious and funny”, as reported by Variety.

Not just that, a fan at the show yelled ‘F*ck Will Smith’ and while Chris Rock reportedly heard it, he chose not to react to it and said, “I’m going to tell some jokes. It’s nice to just be out.”

Meanwhile, the controversy has received mixed reactions on social media from fans and fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry.

What are your thoughts on Chris Rock finally addressing the slap controversy on his standup show? Tell us in the comments below.

