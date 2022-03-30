The Batman star Zoë Kravitz has called out Will Smith over slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 in a quite innovative manner. The 94th Academy Awards were a night (and day for some) to remember. From Jane Campion becoming the third-ever women director to win the Best Director award to Ariana DeBose becoming the first-ever openly queer woman of colour to win one of the prestigious trophies.

However, there was one moment that caught the attention of the entire world, and that was Smith assaulting Chris Rock on the stage over a joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. The video of the incident went viral, and memes rolled in immediately.

However, several people, including netizens and celebrities, shared their feelings about the whole debacle between Will Smith and Chris Rock more seriously. Zoë Kravitz, who played Catwoman in DC’s latest iteration of The Batman, was one of them. Taking to her Instagram, the actress posted two photos, one from the Oscars 2022 red carpet and the other one from the after-party.

While the photos flaunted her gorgeous attire for the evening and the after-party, the caption called out Will Smith for assaulting Chris Rock. However, Zoë Kravitz didn’t mention their names. “Here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” the first post read.

“And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now,” the second post read. It’s not just Kravitz who had issues with this. Jim Carrey called Hollywood ‘spineless’ for giving a standing ovation to Will for receiving his first Oscar moments after the assault.

We totally understand the sentiments of Zoë Kravitz and Jim Carrey. Meanwhile, Will Smith took to his Instagram to issue a public apology to Chris Rock for slapping him at Oscars 2022.

