Yesterday the 94th Academy Awards aka the Oscars 2022 were held in Hollywood. While the event made the headlines for its winners and fashion, it also made it to the news when Will Smith went on stage and slapped Chris Rock over a comment he made on Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, Bollywood actor-host Salman Khan was questioned about how hosts should be.

At a recent event, Salman was asked if hosts should be sensitive towards their audience. While answering it, the Bigg Boss host also revealed how a host should behave on stage. Read on to know what he shared.

As reported by ETimes, at a recent event Salman Khan was asked if hosts should be careful with their jokes on stage. Answering the question directed to him, the Dabangg actor said, “It’s important for a host to be sensitive. Humour should always be above the belt and never below the belt.

Salman Khan added, “I have hosted shows like Bigg Boss, Dus Ka Dum and so many live shows on stage. Whenever I have hosted Bigg Boss and something wrong has happened with one of the contestants that has made me angry or disappointed, I say it out in the show, but I know there’s a limit. End of the day, the contestants are also living in the house and they have to perform, so learn to be patient and sensitive towards them. I don’t cross a line. Whatever I have to say, I say it on the given Saturday and then on Sunday I am all normal.”

Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul was also present at the event and shared their views on how hosts should behave too. The Kalank actor said, “They get offended and one has to be careful.” Maniesh Paul, who is known for hosting several reality shows and events, added, that one should know where to ‘draw the line’ but sometimes things get sensitive. He also added that in the event something unpleasant happens the artist must check what the writers have written in the script.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has three much-talked-about films in his kitty – Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-led Pathaan and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. He will also be seen hosting the 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards with Riteish Deshmukh on May 20 and 21 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

