James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy gets promising updates as it finalises the top three contenders for the role of Clark Kent, aka Superman, and his love interest Lois Lane. Sources close to the development have revealed that Gunn and Peter Safran will soon zero down on the actor. It was already known that Reinfield star Nicholas Hoult is among the names being considered for the role, along with David Corenswet.

On the other hand, Bridgerton fame Phoebe Dynevor and Sex Education star Emma Mackey are in the running for the role of Lois. The newly appointed DC heads have already been facing the wrath of the fans for letting go of Henry Cavill, who by far was the most popular Superman actor, and his charm gained him a massive and loyal fan base. And for the unversed, Amy Adams featured opposite him in the role of Lois.

Deadline has exclusively reported that James Gunn and Peter Safran will probably finalise the actors for Superman: Legacy over the Father’s Day weekend, which is just around the corner. The insider has told the media outlet that they are all set to do the first in-person tests finally, and the actors who are by far confirmed to be auditioning include Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittany for Clark Kent.

Besides Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame Rachel Brosnahan will also be joining in for the screen tests for Lois Lane’s role in Superman: Legacy. The report further claims some of the test deals are still being negotiated now and haven’t been closed, adding the other roles, such as of the main antagonist Lex Luthor and Clark’s fellow reporter Jimmy Olsen will be done after the leads get locked. Every DCEU fan will be waiting with bated breath to get the news, and it will surely be chaos all over social media, and James Gunn is getting ready for it too.

We will surely report every detail to you, so for more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

