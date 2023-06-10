Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is one of the most controversial chat shows in the country, where celebs from Tinseltown grace the couch and talk about their professional and personal lives. Back in 2017, when Priyanka Chopra had appeared on the show and made some shocking s*x confessions, and we feel one of them was about Nick Jonas. Scroll down to find out.

Priyanka, who started her career in modelling and then stepped into Bollywood, went ahead to create her own path on the global platform with her hard work and dedication. She is a currently bombarded with work in Hollywood as well as Bollywood but is quite cautious about what she signs.

However, in 2017, when Priyanka Chopra graced Karan Johar‘s Koffee With Karan show, she was quite candid and made some shocking revelations about her s*x life while gulping down coffee shots. In one of the game segments, PeeCee admitted from kissing an ex to showering with her partner. But what caught our attention was when she gulped down a shot on getting asked whether she had done phone s*x or not.

Now, cut to 2019 when she appeared on Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and talked about her marriage and relationship with Nick as PeeCee had become Priyanka Chopra Jonas by then after marrying Hollywood pop singer Nick Jonas in 2018. While playing a short game segment, “I Dos and I Don’ts,” when Priyanka was asked “Do you believe in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart?” referring to her husband, the Quantico actress promptly answered, “For sure.”

Now, well, if we must solve the 2+2 equation, was the person whom she mentioned on Koffee With Karan show was Nick Jonas? We don’t have any confirmed report, but we can only assume from her responses. What say?

