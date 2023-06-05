Days after winning an IIFA award for her role in “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva”, Mouni Roy, together with her entrepreneur husband Suraj Nambiar, opened the doors of her newly minted restaurant Badmaash to spend the evening with close friend Disha Patani.

Badmaash is a new multi-outlet restaurant chain owned by the Bengaluru entrepreneur, Dawn Thomas. Mouni is the co-owner of the Mumbai restaurant located in Andheri. Its food offering is described as Progressive Indian Cuisine and its wildlife-inspired decor and prices look definitely upscale.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani waited for the paps to click them before they gorged on delicacies which offers everything from exotic takes on street food, such as Parsley and Kaffir Lime Kanda Bhajiya, Togarashi and Jalapeno Sabudana Vada, and Bird’s Eye Chill and Crispy Avocado Bhel, to cocktails with imaginative names, notably ‘Pushpa 3 The Cocktail’, ‘Sharmile Nakhare’, ‘Genda Phool’, ‘Rolex Ka Maal’, and of course, ‘Mounilicious’, a concoction of gin and elderflower juice with a whiff of curry leaf flavour.

Among all the dishes on the menu, Mouni Roy‘s favourite is the southern-style mushrooms stir-fried with milagu (black pepper) and served with crisps made with shimeji (a mushroom variety that has become very popular). The less adventurous could choose between Awadhi and Lakhnavi biryani, but the menu is stacked with Progressive Indian surprises.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani were dressed at their best while they lounged at the restaurant. However, the actresses were trolled for their outfits. In a video shared by the paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Mouni can be seen covering the Malang actress’ cleav*ge and the internet decided to take digs.

A user wrote, “Khud aise kapde pehen ke ayenge fir baal se chipayengi if u had noticed Mouni.” One more user wrote, “Anyone saw @imouniroy hide her bestfriends @dishapatani chest with hair , it’s Called caring and kind women!” One more brutal troll wrote, “Lol the way mouni covering disha’s cleav*ge with hair…arre wo khud dikhane ke liye aayi hai tumhare jaise!”

Another crass troll wrote, “Hayeee dikhaya bhi nh jata chupaya bhi nahi jata.” See the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mouni keeps describing herself as a small-town girl, but her taste buds are avowedly global.

