Yesterday, it was a big day of celebrations for Prabhas fans as finally, the highly-anticipated teaser of Salaar was dropped online. Released at an unusual time of 5:12 am IST, the glimpse turned into a rage in no time and was all over the internet. With so much craze and anticipation, the film is being priced at an enormous cost in the Telugu states over its theatrical rights. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel. After the humongous success of KGF Chapter 2, Neel is amongst the most-talked-about Indian filmmakers, and him joining hands with the Darling star for an out-and-out actioner is something everyone is looking forward to.

Salaar is one of the highly-anticipated Indian films right now and the teaser has just added more fuel to the fire. As a result, we’re coming across some cracking pre-release business deals, and one such is about the theatrical rights of the Telugu states. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the film is set for a record-breaking pre-release theatrical business.

It is learnt that the makers are quoting a whopping 200 crores for Salaar’s theatrical rights in the Telugu states. As of now, the talks are going on with some renowned distributors and production houses. Usually, Hombale Films release their films on their own, but for this Prabhas starrer, they’re reportedly looking to earn a bigger pie of profit through pre-release business.

Interestingly, a few days back, we even heard about Prabhas’ Project K raking in as much as 170 crores from the Telugu states alone through theatrical rights.

