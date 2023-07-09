Salaar is undoubtedly among the most anticipated Indian films right now. Starring Prabhas as a leading man, the film’s teaser was recently dropped online, and ever since then, it has been breaking records on the internet. The pre-release buzz has escalated, and now, the makers are demanding a hefty amount for theatrical rights in the Telugu states.

For those who don’t know, the upcoming action entertainer marks the debut collaboration between Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel. As Neel is coming fresh from the historical success of KGF Chapter 2, huge expectations are pinned on the upcoming release, and it is touted to be the next record-breaker at the box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, we learnt that the makers are quoting as high as 200 crores for the theatrical rights of Salaar in the Telugu states. Given the hype, it felt like the buyers won’t be hesitant to shed the quoted amount, but as per the report on Track Tollywood, things have hit a temporary roadblock. Yes, you read that right!

It is learnt that the buyers are nervous about shedding as much as 200 crores for Salaar, which is said to be on the lines of RRR. For the Nizam region, the makers are reportedly demanding 72 crores, while in the Ceded region, the amount of 35 crores has been quoted. For Andhra, the amount of 90 crores has been demanded.

Buyers are now shocked and worried about paying such a price and are even stepping back from locking deals. It is being said that some buyers would reconsider paying the amount after watching the trailer next month.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Salaar: Prabhas’ Actioner Leaves His Own ‘Project K’ Behind By Beating Its 170 Crores From Telugu States Theatrical Rights, Proving It’s True-Blue Monster [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News