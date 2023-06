Actor NTR Jr, who has been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, to join as the member of the organisation behind the Oscars, along with Ram Charan, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam and others, has reacted to the news, calling it a proud moments for the ‘RRR’ family as members of team ‘RRR’ too have been extended an invite to join the Academy.

The actor said in a statement: “It is such a proud moment for all of us in the #RRR family that Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, ChandraBose, Sabu Cyril, and I have been invited as members for The Academy Awards 2024.

Jr NTR further mentioned: “I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honour. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honour upon us. Also, I congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have also received invitations from the Academy.”

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is reuniting with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for ‘Devara’ which is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The film, which also stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

