Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, whose trailer was dropped online recently. Headlined by Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, the first rushes were unveiled at the grand event of Netflix Tudum 2023 in Sao Paulo. The film, which has been in the making for quite some time, will directly hit the OTT platform Netflix on August 11. While the official trailer is being lauded one and all, Alia’s fans have expressed displeasure over her short presence in the trailer.

The actress, who enjoys a humongous fan following across the globe and haters, took to her comment section to express disappointment and troll her for her less screen time in the trailer. Now the actress has reacted to the same. Scroll down,

Ahead of the Heart Of Stone trailer launch, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt addressed the media, where they spoke about many things, including Gully Boy actress’ short screen time. However, it looked like Alia was ready for this kind of reaction to the official trailer. The actress hit back at the haters and said ‘I am not worried’.

Alia Bhatt told Mid-Day, “Woh toh hoga hi (That will happen).I am not worried about it because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That’s all that matters.”

While many are trolling the actress for lesser screen time, others seem to be impressed with Alia Bhatt’s villainous character. For the unversed, Alia will be seen as the main antagonist, Keya Dhawan, a tech-savvy hacker who is ‘responsible for stealing Charter’s most potent weapon.’

Coming back, Alia Bhatt shot for Heart Of Stone while pregnant with her adorable daughter Raha Kapoor. The actress is co-parenting Raha with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she got married in April 2022.

