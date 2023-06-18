Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone. The actress is in Brazil for Netflix’s Tudum event, and pictures from the event are going viral on social media. Netizens claim she is promoting the film with Rahul Gandhi. Scroll down to know more.

The much-awaited film’s trailer was released today. In the trailer, the actress is all set to turn the antagonist for the first time ever, as she shares screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Since the trailer was released, fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

A Reddit user shared a pic of Alia Bhatt posing with her Heart Of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress was seen donning a pink oversized pantsuit and completed her look with a ponytail. Gal Gadot was seen wearing black formal wear, and Jamie Dornan was also twining with Gal.

Take a look at the pic below:

Soon after the user shared the pic on Reddit, netizens seemingly were unimpressed with Alia Bhatt’s style. However, netizens also noticed Jamie Dornan, who looked like Rahul Gandhi. One user wrote, “I thought its a pj set. Who wears that in a pic with Gal Gadot and Rahul Gandhi.”

Another user wrote, “OMG, I was about to comment, so lucky Gal Gadot got to meet Rahul Gandhi.” Another wrote, “What is Rahul Gandhi doing there?.” Another person joked, “So lucky Gal Gadot got to meet Rahul Gandhi.” Another wrote, “What is Kajol, Rahul Gandhi doing there?”

If this wasn’t enough, Twitterattis also compared Jame Dornan to Rahul Gandhi. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Rahul Gandhi in the parallel universe as Jamie Dornan 🫡 — Canna (@Callous143) June 18, 2023

If Rahul Gandhi and Jamie Dornan had a kid.💀 — Ansh Chauhan (@ayeforansh) June 17, 2023

people who are saying jamie dornan is looking like rahul gandhi I’m dead. take that back😒 — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) June 17, 2023

Jamie Dornan Mujhe first Rahul Gandhi laga😀 — Nitish kumar (@Nitishk73018501) June 17, 2023

The script for Tom Harper’s Heart Of Stone was written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Producers include Bonnie Curtis, Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano from Pilot Wave, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Julie Lynn from Skydance. Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher executive produce.

