Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter recently got featured at Times Square for promoting a jewellery brand. Like a proud dad, the actor flaunted the achievement of his daughter, who might be the youngest star kid to feature at Times Square. Sitaara, who is just 11, was featured as an adult in the photoshoot for the jewellery ad where she dressed almost as a bride and donned heavy sarees and lehenga.

While the Guntur Kaaram actor flaunted his daughter’s achievements as a proud father sharing pictures of her ad from Times Square. He wrote, “Lighting up Times Square!! So so proud of you my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!” netizens could not digest the necessity and urgency of portraying an 11-year-old child as a teenage girl!

According to a report in Siasat Daily, Sitara at the age of 11 got paid a whopping amount of 1 crore to be the face of PMJ Jewels. Not only this, her collection was featured as a Signature collection and netizens decided to call out the actor for being ignorant. Even the star kid getting a chance was called out for being a nepotistic approach.

Netizens had brutal reactions to this bizarre ad which featured an 11-year-old child as a woman. The pictures were shared on a Reddit thread by r/BollyBlindsNGossip where a user wrote, “Nepotism pro max…. she is just 11 not even a teen and is already getting brands and promotion. While Sitara looks extremely gorgeous it would have been better if the ‘sitara collection ‘ was more children or teenage-oriented than being just another marriage kind jewellery. Don’t understand the need of taking a child as a model.”

Another user wrote, “I honestly don’t think her modelling the jewellery is a big deal but putting it up on Times Square and naming it her ‘signature’ collection is just too much. What does an 11 year old know about jewellery?” Others were not liberal with the actor and took brutal digs. A Redditor wrote, “Son seem introvert so these two already started making daughter’s brand.” Another user asked a logical question, “Why have they styled her like an adult?!”

A user correctly pointed out the most bizarre thing about the ad and wrote, “This is giving child bride vibes. What were her parents thinking?” While another agreed, “Weird to talk about 11-year-olds tbh!”

Sitara also shared the pictures on her Instagram account as well and captioned them as “super happy and excited to be the face of @pmj_jewels! Watch out for ‘Sitara’s Signature Collection’, which was launched at #TimesSquare today. I hope you all love it as much as I do #PMJSitara let’s go!”

Mahesh Babu also shared pictures of the ad displayed at Time Square.

What are your thoughts and opinions about the 11-year-old girl featured in an ad that should have been done by an adult? Let us know in the comment section below.

