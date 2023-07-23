One would never have accepted a film like Barbie to be collecting in the upwards of 5 crores in India but that’s indeed happening now, what with 6.50 crores* more coming on Saturday. The film is being helped by the fact that Hollywood wave is in and very importantly, it was promoted quite well too.

Moreover, absence of any other major film from the Indian film industry means it is practically the second highest collecting film currently in the country after Oppenheimer.

The live-animation film by Greta Gerwig has now crossed the 10 crores mark and currently stands at 11 crores. Usually, this is the lifetime score for a film belonging to this genre that ever releases in India but right now it’s set to at least triple these numbers before going off the screens.

The film will now also be the highest grosser ever for actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in India. While Margot has done films like The Wolf Of Wall Street, The Suicide Squad and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood which are popular in India, Ryan has been seen in La La Land and Blade Runner. Still, Barbie is going to be a film that will bring them most recognition when it comes to the big screen outing.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

