Oppenheimer has turned out to be yet another success story from Hollywood this winning season. The advance booking had set the tone, Thursday late-night paid previews shows were all full, Friday opening was superb, growth on Saturday was reassuring and now sustenance on Sunday means the film is here to stay.

To think about it, the film is hardly the kind of film that arrives from Hollywood and emerges as a good success in India. Almost 90% of Hollywood successes in India belong to the hardcore action thriller genre. On the other hand, this Christopher Nolan film is an out-and-out drama, and still, it has gone ahead and created a huge impression at the Indian box office already.

This can well be seen from the fact that Sunday numbers have emerged as massive 18 crores*, and that’s simply brilliant since the film is playing at merely 2000 odd screens. The collections are far better than many event releases from Bollywood that arrived on 3000-4000 screens which shows how well Oppenheimer has been accepted by the audiences. After collecting 49.50 crores* over the weekend, the film has now already crossed the 50 crores mark as you read this.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

