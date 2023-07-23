While the entire globe is celebrating the ongoing ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, there’s another interesting box office clash going on. Yes, we’re talking about Rangasthalam locking horns with KGF in Japanese theatres. Surprisingly, the Ram Charan starrer is enjoying better momentum than Yash led franchise. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Rangasthalam was released in 2018 and was a huge commercial success at the Indian box office. After a successful theatrical run, the film turned out to be a modern-day classic with its television screenings and OTT viewing. However, no one ever expected to compete with a biggie like KGF at the Japanese box office.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Rangasthalam has hit the 1 crore mark (in Indian currency) at the Japanese box office. This is an impressive feat already, and with ongoing extraordinary word-of-mouth, the film is expected to enjoy a long theatrical run and could even surprise us by leaving the KGF series behind.

Meanwhile, Rangasthalam was released in Japan on 14th July and netted 2.5 million yen from 70 screens on the opening day. It is also learnt that the film will be allotted more screens in the coming days.

Speaking about the Japan release of the Ram Charan starrer, Anbarasi Duraipandian (CEO, SPACEBOX Japan) affirmed, “We SPACEBOX released Rangasthalam movie in japan about 50 screens and we are planning to release it in many theatres in the coming weeks. Ram Charan holds a special place in the heart of the Japanese people, and the reaction to the film proves it. It makes us extremely proud to bring a film like Rangasthalam to audiences in Japan. The film is truly a cinematic masterpiece and it is an honour for SPACEBOX to be able to release it here!”

