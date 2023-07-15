Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam hit the theatres in Japan on July 14 and garnered an impressive amount.

Anbarasi Duraipandian CEO, SPACEBOX Japan distributors of the film speaks about the Rangasthalam craze from Tokyo (Video inside)

Ram Charan holds a special place in the heart of the Japanese people and the response to the release of Rangasthalam is a true testament of this statement !

One of the highest grossing Telugu films, “Rangasthalam” received critical acclaim for its performances, storytelling, direction, and music. The film was a commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

“Rangasthalam” marked a significant milestone in Ram Charan’s career. In the movie, he portrayed the character of Chitti Babu, a partially deaf and honest young man who works for the betterment of his village. The film showcased his versatility as an actor and demonstrated his ability to take on challenging and unconventional roles. His portrayal of the character earned him praise for his intensity, emotional range, and dedication to the role. The film also garnered praise for the lead actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She brought depth and charm to her character, adding emotional layers to the story. Her chemistry with Ram was also well-received.

The cult movie was released in Japan on Friday, 14th July and netted 2.5 million yen in 70 screens from Day 1 itself. Speaking on the Japan release of Rangasthalam, Anbarasi Duraipandian CEO, SPACEBOX Japan affirms that, “We SPACEBOX released Rangasthalam movie in japan about 50 screens and we are planning to release it in many theaters in the coming weeks. Ram Charan holds a special place in the heart of the Japanese people, and the reaction to the film proves it. It makes us extremely proud to bring a film like Rangasthalam to the audiences in Japan. The film is truly a cinematic masterpiece and it is an honour for SPACEBOX to be able to release it here!”

SPACEBOX is a leading Indian movie distribution company in Japan distributed over 250 Indian movies of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam Movies.Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Andhadhun, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bang Bang, Super30, Master, Kaithi, Varisu, Waltair Veeraiya, The Great Indian Kitchen are some of the blockbuster movies they have released in Japan.

With Rangasthalam, Ram established himself as one of the leading actors in the industry with films like “Magadheera,” “Dhruva,” “Rangasthalam” further solidified his position as a talented and bankable star in the industry.

Post the RRR frenzy in Japan wherein fans garlanded the humble actor, and heaped praises for his performance too, Ram cemented himself as a truly global star with an Indian upbringing.

