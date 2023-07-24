Mission: Impossible 7 (Dead Reckoning Part One) has emerged as a box office hit in India as well. Released with much fanfare, it had seen a promotion and marketing campaign that lasted as much as two years. It was always on news even during the pandemic when it was being made and right through 2023, there was not even a single week that went by when it wasn’t spoken about. It was especially all over the town in the month leading to its release.

No wonder, it opened quite well globally and it was no different for India either. It could well have continued with that momentum in the second weekend too but then there is Oppenheimer as well as Barbie for competition. As a matter of fact daily collections of even latter are bigger than the Tom Cruise starrer not just all across the globe but even India, which may be surprising to many. However that has happened and this is the reason why the second weekend collections have emerged as 12 crores* when on any other Friday it could well have comfortably crossed 15 crores mark.

Nonetheless, this has allowed the overall total to get pushed to 92 crores* and now it’s a matter of time before Mission: Impossible 7 enters the 100 Crore Club. It should ideally have happened inside the second week itself but now there would be a couple of days more required for the feat to be achieved. Then there is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well arriving this Friday which means the action biggie will fold up under 120 crores lifetime. Still, it would be good enough to ensure that a hit tag comes its way.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

