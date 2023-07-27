The high-voltage competition continues to bring in superb numbers at the worldwide box office. After a huge opening weekend, both Barbie and Oppenheimer haven’t slowed down and are putting on a solid weekday show. With a minimal drop, the collection is moving forward at a rapid pace; especially, the Margot Robbie starrer is inches away from the $500 million milestone. Keep reading to know more!

The social media craze and the Barbenheimer trend have paid off very well. Cinemagoers are pouring their love on both the big screen releases, as reports suggest that many have enjoyed a double feature. Recently, even legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was spotted buying tickets for Margot Robbie’s musical fantasy after watching Cillian Murphy-led biographical thriller.

Coming to the latest collection update, Barbie has earned a mammoth total of $472.6 million (including previews) at the worldwide box office in the first five days, reports Deadline. This is huge, and by today itself, the mark of $500 million is expected to be crossed. Out of this total, the overseas market has contributed $258.5 million.

Talking about Oppenheimer, the film is going smoothly and is raking in numbers at a more rapid pace than expected. So far, it has made $238 million at the worldwide box office, including $130.8 million from overseas. It is all set to unleash the $300 milestone in the next few days.

This weekend too, the wave of Barbie and Oppenheimer is predicted to sprinkle its magic by raking in over $100 million from the domestic market alone (US & Canada).

